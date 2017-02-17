Pressed for partnerships as election approaches
John Key's National had supermajorities after the 2008 and 2011 elections. In 2008, to National's 45% and 58 seats, either Act or the Maori Party alone could add five for 63 votes in a Parliament of 122.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|38 min
|Badd
|27
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|18 hr
|Pence
|1
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 17
|Bunny
|2
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|Feb 17
|Bunny
|2
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Feb 17
|Helman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC