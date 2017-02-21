Port of Tauranga's Cairns 'relieved' to have revenue growth

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns says he's relieved to see revenue growth as cargo volumes grow at New Zealand's biggest port, after the completion of a five-year, $350 million capital spending programme that included preparing for bigger ships. Revenue rose 2.8 percent to $125 million in the six months ended Dec. 31 as export volumes climbed 9 percent to 7.1 million tonnes and imports rose 7 percent to 3.9 million tonnes, the port company said today.

