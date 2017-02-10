Poll: New Zealand summer needs to be ...

Poll: New Zealand summer needs to be hotter

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A WeatherWatch poll has found 54 per cent of New Zealanders want "many more" hot days or say that it doesn't even feel like summer. But another 38 per cent say summer has been hot enough so far with an additional 9 per cent saying it has been okay but could be a bit hotter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 18 hr Unreal 10
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Fri John 4,208
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Thu Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Thu Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Feb 7 Fcuk Dick 2
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,761,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC