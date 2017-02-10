Poll: New Zealand summer needs to be hotter
A WeatherWatch poll has found 54 per cent of New Zealanders want "many more" hot days or say that it doesn't even feel like summer. But another 38 per cent say summer has been hot enough so far with an additional 9 per cent saying it has been okay but could be a bit hotter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|18 hr
|Unreal
|10
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Fri
|John
|4,208
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Thu
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Feb 7
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC