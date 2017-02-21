Police seek witnesses following alleged sexual assault in Taita, north of Lower Hutt
Police want to hear from potential witnesses following an alleged sexual assault in Taita, north of Lower Hutt, early on Tuesday morning. Lower Hutt police are investigating the attack alleged to have occurred about 4am on the footpath outside the Taita shops on High St, a police spokeswoman said.
