Police bust house with over 300 stolen garden ornaments

A garden full of pot plants, gnomes and pink flamingos may seem like a pretty picture, but it could also be a snapshot of the dark world of methamphetamine dealing. That's what Hawke's Bay police faced on Tuesday when they came across a Flaxmere property with more than 300 garden ornaments scattered around it - all stolen, and all believed to be linked to meth.

