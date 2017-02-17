Poachers fined for shooting $5000 stag on Te Puke farm
Matthew Warren Miller and Shane Robert Williamson were sentenced at Tauranga District Courtfor shooting a $5000 stag on private property. Photo / Andrew Warner Two men have been fined for shooting and killing a stag worth $5000 on private farmland in Te Puke, in a bid to deter others from poaching.
