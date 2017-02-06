PNG Government not able to confirm it has sufficient funds
PNG Government still to pay its legal debt - New Zealand business still waiting for payment from Papua New Guinea government for work carried out in 2014. In June 2015, Wellington company Evaluation Consult won its court case in Papua New Guinea to recover its New Zealand $500,000 debt and costs.
