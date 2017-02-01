Peter Thiel failed to meet criteria for New Zealand citizenship
Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel applied for New Zealand citizenship knowing full well that he failed to meet the island country's requirements for residency. Thiel, a Trump surrogate who covertly steamrolled Gawker with a crippling lawsuit, boasted that his multi-million humanitarianism and tech investments was enough to merit citizenship, according to records shared by the New Zealand government on Wednesday.
