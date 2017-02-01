Peter Thiel became New Zealand citize...

Peter Thiel became New Zealand citizen in California in 2011

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Silicon Valley billionaire and President Trump adviser Peter Thiel was able to gain New Zealand citizenship in 2011 despite never having lived in the country because a top lawmaker decided his entrepreneurial skills and philanthropy were valuable, documents reveal. Thiel didn't even have to leave California to become a new member of the South Pacific nation.

New Zealand

