Peter Thiel became New Zealand citizen in California in 2011
WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Silicon Valley billionaire and President Trump adviser Peter Thiel was able to gain New Zealand citizenship in 2011 despite never having lived in the country because a top lawmaker decided his entrepreneurial skills and philanthropy were valuable, documents reveal. Thiel didn't even have to leave California to become a new member of the South Pacific nation.
