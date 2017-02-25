Pensioners plan to sue New Zealand government for billions in 'stolen' overseas funds
The New Zealand Seniors Party is organising a class action lawsuit to sue the Government for billions of dollars of what they say is "stolen" money from overseas pensions. Under section 70 of the Social Security act expat New Zealanders or migrants, upon reaching 65, will have their superannuation docked depending on how much they receive from their overseas pension.
