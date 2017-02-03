One person dead and another in a serious condition after Havelock North crash
One person has died and at least one other has been seriously injured in a car crash near Havelock North. Police said emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Te Aute Rd in Pukahu at 7.15pm on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|19 hr
|1234abcd
|4,206
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|Teens in police pursuit in Far North
|Jan 29
|Lucious Selmon
|2
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Jan 25
|Yoga
|1
|Why are all race of men flocking to Maori women... (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|dat guy
|24
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC