One of New Zealand's Top Luxury Hotels on the Market
Greenhill Lodge, a 73 acre property with rich Hawke's Bay heritage, is on the market, offering a new owner an exciting opportunity to own a piece of Hawke's Bay history as well as a globally recognised luxury accommodation lodge. The property, marketed by Colliers International and set amongst a hilltop with sweeping views over the hills and farmland, was once part of Mareakakaho Station and built in 1898.
