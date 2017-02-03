On Waitangi Day, remembering a fight for justice that took generations
OPINION: Next year will mark twenty years since a major milestone in the history of the people of the South Island. In 1998 hundreds of Mainlanders converged on Parliament to witness the New Zealand Government formally apologise to them and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 3
|1234abcd
|4,206
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|Teens in police pursuit in Far North
|Jan 29
|Lucious Selmon
|2
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Jan 25
|Yoga
|1
|Why are all race of men flocking to Maori women... (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|dat guy
|24
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC