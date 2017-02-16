NZ Flagged Vessels Should Employ New Zealanders

It is unacceptable that foreign-owned and controlled companies with New Zealand flagged vessels fishing in New Zealand waters are favouring foreign crews ahead of New Zealanders, says New Zealand First Fisheries Spokesperson Richard Prosser. "New Zealand First has been advised Jaico Ltd, a New Zealand listed fishing company based in Timaru with two directors - one in Korea, another in Timaru - want 100 crew for their trawler Pacinui and seek an Approval in Principle from Immigration NZ to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.