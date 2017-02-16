NZ Flagged Vessels Should Employ New ...

NZ Flagged Vessels Should Employ New Zealanders

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

It is unacceptable that foreign-owned and controlled companies with New Zealand flagged vessels fishing in New Zealand waters are favouring foreign crews ahead of New Zealanders, says New Zealand First Fisheries Spokesperson Richard Prosser. "New Zealand First has been advised Jaico Ltd, a New Zealand listed fishing company based in Timaru with two directors - one in Korea, another in Timaru - want 100 crew for their trawler Pacinui and seek an Approval in Principle from Immigration NZ to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 3 hr Last Chance 14
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... 4 hr Sam 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 4 hr Jade 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC