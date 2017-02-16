NZ Flagged Vessels Should Employ New Zealanders
It is unacceptable that foreign-owned and controlled companies with New Zealand flagged vessels fishing in New Zealand waters are favouring foreign crews ahead of New Zealanders, says New Zealand First Fisheries Spokesperson Richard Prosser. "New Zealand First has been advised Jaico Ltd, a New Zealand listed fishing company based in Timaru with two directors - one in Korea, another in Timaru - want 100 crew for their trawler Pacinui and seek an Approval in Principle from Immigration NZ to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|3 hr
|Last Chance
|14
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|4 hr
|Sam
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|4 hr
|Jade
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC