New Zealand's most famous racehorse receives further support from council
The trust behind the installation of a life-size statue of New Zealand's most famous racehorse in Timaru has received a further show of support from a council committee. The Phar Lap Charitable Trust was granted a repayment extension on Tuesday for a loan which helped pay for the bronze statue of racehorse legend Phar Lap, first unveiled in 2009, at the entrance to the Phar Lap Raceway.
