New Zealand's most famous racehorse r...

New Zealand's most famous racehorse receives further support from council

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Timaru Herald

The trust behind the installation of a life-size statue of New Zealand's most famous racehorse in Timaru has received a further show of support from a council committee. The Phar Lap Charitable Trust was granted a repayment extension on Tuesday for a loan which helped pay for the bronze statue of racehorse legend Phar Lap, first unveiled in 2009, at the entrance to the Phar Lap Raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 1 hr Fcuk Dick 2
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 2 hr Family Man 6
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service 14 hr Yennekcam1943 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 15 hr Reynolds 1
Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand 20 hr Jasean 2
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Mon Tony 4,207
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC