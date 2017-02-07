New Zealand's latest Middle East move not in keeping with our history
OPINION : Is there any more intractable issue in international affairs than that of Israel and Palestine? Offhand, I can't think of any. It's tricky for a whole lot of reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|4 hr
|Yennekcam1943
|2
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|13 hr
|To the Point
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|16 hr
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Mon
|Jasean
|2
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Tony
|4,207
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC