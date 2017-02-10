New Zealanders refloat 100 pilot whales after 400 stranded

In this Friday, Feb 10, 2017 photo, German visitor Lea Stubbe rubs water on a pilot whale that beached itself at the remote Farewell Spit on the tip of the South Island of New Zealand. Volunteers in New Zealand managed to refloat about 100 surviving pilot whales on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 and are hoping they will swim back out to sea after more than 400 of the creatures swam aground at a remote beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.