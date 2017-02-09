New Zealanders race to save whales af...

New Zealanders race to save whales after 400 stranded

Read more: Daily Herald

Whales are stranded at Farewell Spit near Nelson, New Zealand Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. New Zealand volunteers formed a human chain in the water at a remote beach on Friday as they tried to save about 100 whales after more than 400 of the creatures beached themselves in one of the worst whale strandings in the nation's history.

