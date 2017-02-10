New Zealanders Race to Save Whales Af...

New Zealanders Race to Save Whales After 400 Stranded

Read more: Bloomberg

New Zealand volunteers formed a human chain in the water at a remote beach on Friday as they raced to save dozens of whales after more than 400 of the creatures beached themselves in one of the worst whale strandings in the nation's history. About three-quarters of the pilot whales were already dead when they were found Friday morning at Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island.

New Zealand

