New Zealanders demand rivers clean enough to swim in
What: Freshwater Management and Infrastructure Conference When: Today, 21 February 2017 at 4.10pm Where: Te Papa Tongarewa, Cable Street, Wellington Who: Green MP Catherine Delahunty will be on a panel addressing the freshwater crisis in New Zealand and how Green solutions can clean up waterways New Zealanders are demanding rivers clean enough to swim in, but the Government is still making excuses for polluters, Green MP Catherine Delahunty will tell a conference of farmers, local government workers, and other water users today.
