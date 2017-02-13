New Zealanders at risk of sexually transmitted debt

Nearly 18 per cent of Kiwis keep money or finances from their partner, including secret bank accounts and/or debt Love might be in the air, but research from credit score company CreditSimple.co.nz shows it doesn't necessarily translate to the bank account. A recent survey shows almost 28 per cent of New Zealanders have been burnt financially by a partner, sparking warnings this Valentine's Day to tread carefully when it comes to dating, finances and maintaining credit health.

