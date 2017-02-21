New Zealander of the Year honours for academic and graduate
New Zealander of the Year honours for academic and graduate Young New Zealander and Innovator of the Year both from the University of Auckland. Recent Law and Arts graduate Rez Gardi was named University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year; and Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences academic Professor Ed Gane Sanitarium Innovator of the Year at the 2017 New Zealander of the Year Awards last night.
