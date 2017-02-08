New Zealand to quash historic gay sex...

New Zealand to quash historic gay sex convictions

New Zealand announced plans today to erase historic convictions for engaging in gay sex, apologising to those branded criminals under old laws. Homosexuality became legal in New Zealand in 1986 but people who were convicted before then still have the offence listed on their official records.

