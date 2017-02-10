New Zealand steps up Albarino ambitions

New Zealand steps up Albarino ambitions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

An increasing number of New Zealand winemakers are investing in the Spanish variety AlbariA o, believing it to offer the acidity, salinity and softness to become an appealing, albeit small volume, alternative to Sauvignon Blanc. Native to north-west Spain and north-west Portugal, and Spain's RA as Baixas in particular, AlbariA o is known for its saline, mineral character, bright acidity and aromas of citrus, apricot and peach, depending on the handling of the grape and the climate in which it is grown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 4 hr Unreal 10
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) 16 hr John 4,208
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Thu Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Thu Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Feb 7 Fcuk Dick 2
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC