New Zealand steps up Albarino ambitions
An increasing number of New Zealand winemakers are investing in the Spanish variety AlbariA o, believing it to offer the acidity, salinity and softness to become an appealing, albeit small volume, alternative to Sauvignon Blanc. Native to north-west Spain and north-west Portugal, and Spain's RA as Baixas in particular, AlbariA o is known for its saline, mineral character, bright acidity and aromas of citrus, apricot and peach, depending on the handling of the grape and the climate in which it is grown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|4 hr
|Unreal
|10
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|16 hr
|John
|4,208
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Thu
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Feb 7
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC