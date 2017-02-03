New Zealand recall Ish Sodhi for third ODI vs Australia
Hamilton: New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was on Friday called up for Sunday's third and final game of the Chappell-Hadlee One-day International series against Australia at the Seddon Park here. "History shows that the Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly and for that reason Ish has been brought into the squad," Larsen said in a statement in NZC website.
