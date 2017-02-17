New Zealand part of sunken - lost con...

New Zealand part of sunken - lost continent'

Read more: The Star Online

WELLINGTON: New Zealand sits atop a previously unknown continent -- mostly submerged beneath the South Pacific -- that should be recognised with the name Zealandia, scientists said Friday. Researchers said Zealandia was a distinct geological entity and met all the criteria applied to Earth's seven other continents -- elevation above the surrounding area, distinctive geology, a well-defined area and a crust much thicker than that found on the ocean floor.

New Zealand

