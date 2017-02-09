New Zealand men convicted of gay sex ...

New Zealand men convicted of gay sex to have records wiped

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago when it was considered a crime will soon be able to have their records cleared. Justice Minister Amy Adams on Thursday announced a scheme to wipe clean the criminal records of people convicted of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 4 hr No Thanks 9
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... 7 hr Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... 12 hr Rainbow Kid 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Auc... Wed Fella 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Wed Yennekcam1943 2
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Tue Fcuk Dick 2
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 6 Tony 4,207
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC