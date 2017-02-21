New Zealand man to face child sex off...

New Zealand man to face child sex offence charges in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

An Australian-led police operation has netted a New Zealand man on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child and involvement in a global child sex offender network. The 42-year-old man was to be extradited to Australia on Thursday to appear in court in Brisbane on Friday, after a five-year investigation sparked by information from New Zealand authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb 20 Badd 27
Hey guys check this ladies out! Feb 17 Lisa 1
New Zealand Origins Feb 17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC