New Zealand could get hate crime offence, police commissioner says after racist attack in Huntly

13 hrs ago

New Zealanders who make racist attacks could soon be charged with committing a hate crime, the Police Commissioner has revealed. Commissioner Mike Bush said this morning that police were investigating whether a specific category of hate crime should be created in New Zealand.

New Zealand

