New Zealand can do better than Joyce'...

New Zealand can do better than Joyce's jumble

New Finance Minister Steven Joyce has failed his first test with an uninspiring and empty effort in his first major speech, Grant Robertson Labour Finance Spokesperson said. "This was the opportunity for Steven Joyce to give New Zealanders some hope that he had a plan for how they can get ahead.

