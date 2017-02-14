New Plymouth's Bubble Waffle closing,...

New Plymouth's Bubble Waffle closing, but not leaving New Zealand

12 hrs ago

The New Plymouth Bubble Waffle was the first of it's kind in New Zealand when it opened in 2015. New Zealand's only Bubble Waffle restaurant has shut its doors after just over a year in New Plymouth, with the franchise possibly heading to a warmer city.

New Zealand

