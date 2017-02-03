New Kiwis welcomed at Waitangi Day citizenship ceremony at Wellington's Government House
Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy spoke of the value of diversity as she congratulated the 24 people who became New Zealanders at a Waitangi Day citizenship ceremony at Government House in Wellington. Dame Patsy said she could think of no better way to celebrate New Zealand's national day than by welcoming the new citizens, who hailed from 17 countries.
