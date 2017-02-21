New Government target to see 90 per cent of rivers and lakes 'swimmable' by 2040
Prime Minister Bill English and Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith announce a plan to clean up New Zealand's waterways out at Riverhead NW of Auckland. The Government has announced a new target to have 90 per cent of New Zealand's lakes and rivers reach swimmable water quality standards by 2040.
