NASA's Balloon Program Returns to Wanaka, New Zealand

For a third consecutive year, NASA is returning to Wanaka, New Zealand, to launch a long-duration, heavy-lift super pressure balloon into one of the most dynamic and severe flight regimes inside the Earth's atmosphere. After launch, planned for the late March/early April timeframe, the 18.8-million-cubic-foot SPB will ascend to an altitude of 110,000 feet where the stratospheric winds will propel it at speeds up to and exceeding 100 knots through the heating and cooling of the day-night cycle on a weeks-long journey around the southern hemisphere.

