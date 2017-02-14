NASA chooses New Zealand site to test space telescope technologies
United States space scientists are to test new technologies for a powerful space-based telescope in an high-altitude balloon flight from New Zealand's South Island. The NASA space agency confirmed Monday it would launch a long-duration, heavy-lift super pressure balloon from the town of Wanaka for the third year running.
