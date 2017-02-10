Muslims told 'you're welcome' in New Zealand at support rally
More than 200 people gathered in Palmerston North to show their support for countries targeted by US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Speaking to the crowd, Palmerston North city councillor Brent Barret, originally from America, compared the ban on Muslims to the persecution of Jewish people during World War Two.
