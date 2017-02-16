Muslim abuser receives 'extremely thr...

Muslim abuser receives 'extremely threatening' messages of her own

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Megan Sarah Louise Walton in Hamilton District Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to behaving in an insulting manner that was likely to cause violence and to two charges of assault. Megan Sarah Louise Walton, 27, of Auckland, appeared for a bail variation in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, where she was further remanded on bail until her sentencing date on April 11. "As part of the fallout, she has received a number of communications, some of which are extremely threatening in nature."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 1 hr Rouser 13
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Feb 7 Fcuk Dick 2
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC