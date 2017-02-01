Murdoch Stephens: Time for xenophiles to fight back
Last year saw plenty of opportunity to use the word "xenophobe" to describe people who are fearful of strangers and foreign people. 2016 was the year where the major English-speaking countries' voters turned inwards and away from the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|Teens in police pursuit in Far North
|Jan 29
|Lucious Selmon
|2
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Jan 25
|Yoga
|1
|Why are all race of men flocking to Maori women... (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|dat guy
|24
|tui tonga empire (Jan '10)
|Jan 22
|redbeans and rice
|48
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC