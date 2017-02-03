More than 400 New Zealanders recorded as missing by police

There are 39 people missing in the Wellington region alone, compared with 22 in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. Some of those names include Kaye Stewart, who vanished in the Rimutaka Forrest park in 2005, Mona Blades, who was last seen along the Napier-Taupo Rd in 1975 and Mary Berrington, who went missing from her Upper Hutt home last year.

