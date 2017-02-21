Mindy Kaling, Oprah and Reese Witherspoon are on our dream holiday in New Zealand
Picture your dream holiday. It probably features some kind of crisp beverage, your favourite girl gang, some spa action and a whole lot of grinding to Empire State Of Mind, right? Now imagine that Oprah, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon are there with you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Mon
|Badd
|27
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC