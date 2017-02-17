Mayor favours bus first, rail later f...

Mayor favours bus first, rail later for additional Auckland Harbour crossing

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff believes the second Auckland Harbour crossing should have a busway, instead of a rail line, when it is first constructed. Auckland Mayor Phil Goff would prefer the city's second harbour crossing to be built with a busway instead of a rail line.

New Zealand

