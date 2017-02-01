Man pleads not guilty to 10 arson charges
A 20-year-old Northland man has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of arson on land in the Kaipara area. PHOTO/File Andrew Lee Searle, 20, of Te Kopuru, appeared in the Dargaville District Court before Judge Duncan Harvey yesterday.
