Man arrested for murder of Mark Beale in Haumoana

13 hrs ago

The 45-year-old father of two was found unconscious and critically injured near the mouth of the Tukituki River in the seaside Hawke's Bay settlement of Haumoana about 7am on Monday, February 6. He was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital but later died. Foster said the area was an extremely popular fishing area and there had been a lot of people, including a number of families, there on the evening before Beale's body was found.

Chicago, IL

