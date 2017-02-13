Man accused of attacking mobility scooter user charged with assault
Anaru Tuau, outside the Palmerston North District Court, has been charged with assault in relation to an alleged attack on a disabled man. Anaru Rakai Tuau is accused of assaulting the man outside Palmerston North's Fight Shop on Thursday, with police saying Tuau threw rocks at the man before pushing him out of his scooter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Sun
|solidgold
|4,210
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Sun
|All In
|11
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Feb 7
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC