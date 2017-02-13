Man accused of attacking mobility sco...

Man accused of attacking mobility scooter user charged with assault

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Anaru Tuau, outside the Palmerston North District Court, has been charged with assault in relation to an alleged attack on a disabled man. Anaru Rakai Tuau is accused of assaulting the man outside Palmerston North's Fight Shop on Thursday, with police saying Tuau threw rocks at the man before pushing him out of his scooter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Sun solidgold 4,210
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Sun All In 11
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Feb 7 Fcuk Dick 2
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC