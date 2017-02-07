Loyalty to jilted friend prompted Hawera woman to help distribute nude pics, court hears
Gaylyne Joy Fowler and her friend Myree Mihi Woodhead were both convicted on a charge of offensive behaviour after photocopied nude photos of another woman were distributed around Hawera. Loyalty to a hurting friend led a woman to help distribute nude photos as revenge for an affair in a small Taranaki town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|3 hr
|To the Point
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|7 hr
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|20 hr
|Yennekcam1943
|1
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Mon
|Jasean
|2
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Tony
|4,207
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC