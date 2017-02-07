Loyalty to jilted friend prompted Haw...

Loyalty to jilted friend prompted Hawera woman to help distribute nude pics, court hears

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Taranaki Daily News

Gaylyne Joy Fowler and her friend Myree Mihi Woodhead were both convicted on a charge of offensive behaviour after photocopied nude photos of another woman were distributed around Hawera. Loyalty to a hurting friend led a woman to help distribute nude photos as revenge for an affair in a small Taranaki town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 3 hr To the Point 7
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 7 hr Fcuk Dick 2
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service 20 hr Yennekcam1943 1
Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand Mon Jasean 2
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Mon Tony 4,207
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC