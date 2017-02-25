Lizzie Marvelly: Racism belongs in our past, not in our future

February 6 is the one day on which we are encouraged to contemplate our unique and imperfect history. Photo / Jason Dorday From the suggestion that the word means "pig", "rat" or "flea" to the increasingly popular trend of choosing to be called a Kiwi or New Zealander, it's not difficult to surmise that the issue of identity raises some uncomfortable questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.