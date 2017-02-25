Large Northland scrub fire cuts power...

Large Northland scrub fire cuts power to thousands

11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Transpower said it has been forced to "de-energise" its main high-voltage feeder lines as more than 40 firefighters battle the three-hectare plus fire at Springfield, west of Ruakaka and south of Whangarei. "What's happened is we've had to remove transmission lines from service for safety reasons, the fire is right below the lines where firefighters are working".

