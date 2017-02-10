Large grass fire near Hastings destro...

Large grass fire near Hastings destroys 130ha of hillside farmland

Light rain in the area this week did little to relieve the tinder-dry conditions that sparked Friday's 130ha blaze. A large swath of parched Hawke's Bay farmland turned from brown to black on Friday afternoon as fire ripped through 130 hectares of hillside southwest of Hastings.

