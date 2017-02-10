Large grass fire near Hastings destroys 130ha of hillside farmland
Light rain in the area this week did little to relieve the tinder-dry conditions that sparked Friday's 130ha blaze. A large swath of parched Hawke's Bay farmland turned from brown to black on Friday afternoon as fire ripped through 130 hectares of hillside southwest of Hastings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|58 min
|Unreal
|10
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|13 hr
|John
|4,208
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|23 hr
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Wed
|Yennekcam1943
|2
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Tue
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC