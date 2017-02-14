Julia Jacklin Announces New Zealand Show
Fresh from blowing away her audience at Auckland's Laneway Festival in January, announces her return to New Zealand, playing the Tuning Fork on May 27 to celebrate the release of her acclaimed debut album, Don't Let The Kids Win.
