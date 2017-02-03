It's a dog's life as trial season begins
Dog trial season is under way, with a big week ahead in May for the Otago centre. The South Island championships will be held at Warepa, in South Otago, starting on May 1. The centre's first trial for the season was held recently at Lowburn and entries were well up on last year.
